Orange Cassidy Recalls Being Stabbed With a Fork In Stadium Stampede Match

Orange Cassidy took a fork to the forehead from Jon Moxley in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW All In, something he recently discussed in an interview. Cassidy teamed with Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, and Penta El Zero Miedo against The Blackpool Combat Club, Santana and Ortiz at the London PPV, and he spoke with Adrian Hernandez in an interview where he recalled the experience. You can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On being stabbed with the fork: “It happened very fast. When I have my hands in my pockets in front of over 75,000 people and then I turn around and a monster of a man is running at me with a fork and stabs me in the head. I just went down and then I don’t really remember anything after that because I kind of like … went to the other weird realm I go to when I get angry.”

On having a scar from the fork: “And I remember after the fact that I had a huge fork gash in my head that took at least — he scarred me forever and I’ll have it forever because of Jon Moxley and a fork.”