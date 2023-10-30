Orange Cassidy Hopes Swerve Strickland Doesn’t Come After His Title Again

In an interview with Cheesesteaks and Controllers (via Fightful), Orange Cassidy spoke about his first run as AEW International Champion and his toughest opponents during that time. Cassidy held the title for 326 days before losing it to Jon Moxley at All Out. He became a two-time champion on October 10, beating Rey Fenix.

He said: “It is bizarre that I have had so many matches because I don’t like to wrestle. Having all these matches, I don’t like any of them, but it was an honor to be in the ring with Katsuyori Shibata. I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that he wrestled me and is wrestling now. The Wheeler Yuta matches had a place that were a little more personal. I’ve had some time to think back, and people asked me this question while it was going on, and right when it ended, and I didn’t have time to reflect. Obviously, the Jon Moxley match is still in my brain, but there is another person…the match that I had with Swerve Strickland, that one, I’m still surprised I got out of it with the championship. Swerve is…I’m very scared of who he targets next. Here’s hoping he goes after the World Title and not me.“