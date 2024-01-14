– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, AEW star and International Champion Orange Cassidy was asked who the weirdest person is in the AEW locker room. According to Cassidy, it’s Bryan Danielson.

Cassidy said on Danielson (via Fightful), “Weirdest person in the locker room? Weirdest person in the locker room…I think the weirdest person in the locker room is probably Bryan Danielson.” When asked what makes Danielson the weirdest, Cassidy responded, “I can’t tell you that.”

Cassidy and Danielson have not yet faced each other in a singles contest in AEW.