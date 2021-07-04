Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico, More Announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube, including Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico. If you want to find spoilers for the show, you can do so here. The lineup includes:

* Angelico (w/ Jack Evans) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn

* Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa

* Serpentico vs. Dante Martin

* Scorpio Sky (w/ Ethan Page) vs. Marcus Kross