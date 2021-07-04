wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico, More Announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube, including Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico. If you want to find spoilers for the show, you can do so here. The lineup includes:
* Angelico (w/ Jack Evans) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander)
* Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn
* Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa
* Serpentico vs. Dante Martin
* Scorpio Sky (w/ Ethan Page) vs. Marcus Kross
