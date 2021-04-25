wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander, FTR vs. Hughes Bros. Set for AEW Dark: Elevation
– AEW has confirmed more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Orange Cassidy will face Dean Alexander in a singles match. FTR faces the Hughes Bros. in tag team action. Plus, Leyla Hirsch will be featured in a Rising Star segment.
The new episode debuts tomorrow at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
* Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander
* The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Hughes Bros
* Rising Star: Leyla Hirsch segment
* Chuck Taylor (w/ Trent?) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose & Madi Wrenkowski (w/ Vickie Guerrero)
* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds & 5 of the Dark Order
* Joey Janela (w/ Sonny Kiss) vs. Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal)
#AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11!
– We hear from #RisingStar @LegitLeyla
– #FTR & #TheAcclaimed are both in tag team action
– @orangecassidy is in singles competition pic.twitter.com/ScADPMlyX7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2021
