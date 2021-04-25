Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander, FTR vs. Hughes Bros. Set for AEW Dark: Elevation

– AEW has confirmed more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Orange Cassidy will face Dean Alexander in a singles match. FTR faces the Hughes Bros. in tag team action. Plus, Leyla Hirsch will be featured in a Rising Star segment.

The new episode debuts tomorrow at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Dean Alexander

* The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* FTR (with Tully Blanchard) vs. Hughes Bros

* Rising Star: Leyla Hirsch segment

* Chuck Taylor (w/ Trent?) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo)

* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose & Madi Wrenkowski (w/ Vickie Guerrero)

* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds & 5 of the Dark Order

* Joey Janela (w/ Sonny Kiss) vs. Matt Sydal (w/ Mike Sydal)