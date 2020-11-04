wrestling / News

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver Promoted to AEW Full Gear Main Card

November 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver AEW Full Gear

– Tony Khan and AEW announced today that Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver of The Dark Order at AEW Full Gear has been moved up to the show’s main card. You can view the announcement below. Khan first announced the news today on Busted Open Radio.

With the matchup moving to the main card, Khan revealed that he’s now in talks to bring a new match to the Buy-In pre-show on Saturday.

“As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan on @BustedOpenRadio, @orangecassidy vs @silvernumber1 has been moved to the Full Gear main card, and he is now in negotiations to bring a new match to the Buy-In this Saturday before #AEWFullGear.”

AEW Full Gear 2020 is scheduled for Saturday. It will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:

AEW World Championship I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin
AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
MJF Can Join Inner Circle If He Wins: MJF vs. Chris Jericho
AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hiraku Shida vs. Nyla Rose
* Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
Buy-In Match: TBA

