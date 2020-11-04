Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver Promoted to AEW Full Gear Main Card

– Tony Khan and AEW announced today that Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver of The Dark Order at AEW Full Gear has been moved up to the show’s main card. You can view the announcement below. Khan first announced the news today on Busted Open Radio.

With the matchup moving to the main card, Khan revealed that he’s now in talks to bring a new match to the Buy-In pre-show on Saturday.

“As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan on @BustedOpenRadio, @orangecassidy vs @silvernumber1 has been moved to the Full Gear main card, and he is now in negotiations to bring a new match to the Buy-In this Saturday before #AEWFullGear.”

AEW Full Gear 2020 is scheduled for Saturday. It will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

* Elite Deletion Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* MJF Can Join Inner Circle If He Wins: MJF vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hiraku Shida vs. Nyla Rose

* Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

Buy-In Match: TBA