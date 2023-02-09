– Tony Khan has confirmed a new title matchup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend the title against Lee Moriarty.

Danhausen and Cassidy interrupted an interview with The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty that took place following last night’s AEW Dynamite, setting up the match. AEW Rampage will air on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s show:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade

* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

* Jack Perry vs. TBA

* We hear from Mark Briscoe