wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty All-Atlantic Title Match Set for Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
– Tony Khan has confirmed a new title matchup for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend the title against Lee Moriarty.
Danhausen and Cassidy interrupted an interview with The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty that took place following last night’s AEW Dynamite, setting up the match. AEW Rampage will air on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s show:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
* Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade
* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
* Jack Perry vs. TBA
* We hear from Mark Briscoe
Tomorrow, Feb 10
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama
All-Atlantic Championship Match@orangecassidy vs @theleemoriarty
Following this altercation,
Orange Cassidy (w/ @DanhausenAD) will defend the title vs Lee Moriarty (w/ @StokelyHathaway),
tomorrow on Rampage! https://t.co/zeEHJ484lX pic.twitter.com/3rUAghqEWI
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 9, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On When He Found Out Radicals Wanted To Join WWE, Signing the Group
- Matt Hardy Says Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE Was Good For Wrestling
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
- Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds