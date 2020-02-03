wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy vs. Minoru Suzuki Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Orange Cassidy has found his opponent for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, and it’s Minoru Suzuki. Janela posted to Twitter to announce that Cassidy will face Suzuki at the show, which takes place on April 3rd in Tampa, Florida.
Previously announced for the show were Alex Shelley, The Great Muta and Will Ospreay.
Let this video speak….. @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/kV7l4SVnjB pic.twitter.com/skKlX4208L
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) February 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bayley on Her Preferred Opponents From Each Brand, Liv Morgan’s Return
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle
- Jim Ross On Why The New XFL Has a Fighting Chance, Vince McMahon’s Reaction To the Original XFL’s Failure
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds