wrestling / News

Orange Cassidy vs. Minoru Suzuki Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Minoru Suzuki Orange Cassidy Joey Janela's Spring Break 4

– Orange Cassidy has found his opponent for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, and it’s Minoru Suzuki. Janela posted to Twitter to announce that Cassidy will face Suzuki at the show, which takes place on April 3rd in Tampa, Florida.

Previously announced for the show were Alex Shelley, The Great Muta and Will Ospreay.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, Minoru Suzuki, Orange Cassidy, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading