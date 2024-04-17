Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Taylor Set for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW just confirmed a fresh-new matchup for tonight’s edition of Dynamite in Indianaopolis, Indiana. Orange Cassidy will face Shane Taylor of Shane Taylor Promotions later tonight. Cassidy interrupted an interview with Shane Taylor Promotions and Alex Marvez earlier today, setting up tonight’s matchup.

Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart

* The Elite vs. PAC, Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

* Orange Cassidy vs. Shane Taylor

* Jon Moxley returns

* Taz brokers a meeting between Chris Jericho & HOOK

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe

* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland

* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone