– During a recent interview with Iridian Fierro for WGN Radio, AEW star Orange Cassidy discussed competing in a six-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite. He’ll be teaming with International Champion Will Ospreay and Kyle O’Reilly against the team of AEW Trios Champions PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Orange Cassidy on his previous issues with Wheeler Yuta and PAC: “I mean, obviously, I have some deep-rooted issues with Wheeler Yuta. There’s a lot of history there. I helped train him, and then he left me to go team with a bunch of bullies that beat people up. Then, like I mentioned before, PAC, I think he’s been my greatest rival here in AEW, since the beginning. We’ve had many, many different matches against each other. He’s, obviously, he’s one of the best ever to do it. Then you have Claudio, who’s a monster. He’s Claudio. He’s incredible. They’re all very mean, and they hit very hard.”

On teaming with Will Ospreay and Kyle O’Reilly: “So I’m glad I have Will Ospreay on my team. Also, Kyle O’Reilly, who is part of the group, The Conglomeration. Honestly, this is a bunch of words I don’t think people are going to understand, but I’m in a group of people who like to conglomerate. That’s Willow Nightingale, who you said was on your show before, Mark Briscoe, Kyle, O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii. We’re all together. We’re a bunch of people who just love to conglomerate [and] get after it.”

On being alone after being ditched by his friends: “We were actually going through all the same things. When my friends decided to ditch me, leave me alone, and turn their back on me, I was alone. I was lost, and you shut down. I decided to open up, and I found out there’s a bunch of people going through the same thing that I’m going through, and we all decided to come together and band together. So that is what The Conglomeration is all about. So it’s going to be interesting tonight. Hopefully, I can punch Yuta in the face, get some revenge.”

The six-man tag team match goes down later tonight on AEW Dynamite. The show is set for the UW Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.