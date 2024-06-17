Orange Cassidy Wants To Compete In NJPW Best Of Super Juniors

Speaking with Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Orange Cassidy discussed his first memories of Japanese wrestling and wanting to compete in the NJPW Best Of Super Juniors tournament. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On his first introduction: “Probably Best of Super Juniors, can’t remember which year it was, but it had all your…I remember watching that and being like, ‘Oh, wow, this is a whole tournament based on the style of wrestling that I like.’ Seeing what they were doing in there was something that I really admired, and it is a goal of mine to be in the Best of Super Juniors if AEW will let me go for that long to do that. But that’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s something I would love to be a part of.”

On whether the fans would understand his gimmick: “I would love to find out. I would love to see if they did or not. I seem to get good reactions from the Japanese wrestlers that come over, so if that’s any indication, I guess that’d be okay. But hey, how about this, let’s find out.”