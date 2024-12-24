Orange Cassidy Reflects On Working With Jerry Lynn, Sting & Other Veterans In AEW

Orange Cassidy has had the opportunity to work with a number of wrestling legends in AEW, and he appreciates being able to learn from and get support from them. Cassidy spoke with The Line Change and talked about working with the likes of Jerry Lynn and Sting in the company; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On working with Jerry Lynn: “I always enjoyed the opening contests that ECW would have. Jerry Lynn used to wrestle Rob Van Dam, and they had matches that I think you could trace [to] current professional wrestling. The form it is in now is because of those two. And Jerry is a coach in AEW, he helps a lot of us. The fact that I was growing up watching this guy and now he’s like helping me figure out the good time to put my hands in my pockets is pretty insane.”

On getting support from veterans: “I’m very unique in trying something new. “And I have a lot of ‘old-timers,’ if you wanna say, that don’t care for it. But when you have people like Tully Blanchard and Sting saying they like it, well then, yeah, I think I’m doing okay.”

On working with Sting: “Sting is such a great person. I think Sting really understood the value of us leaning on each other to be better. He’ll have a lasting impact on AEW forever.”