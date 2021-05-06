wrestling / News

AEW News: Orange Cassidy Enters World Title Mix, The Elite Attack Moxley & Kingston

May 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Orange Cassidy AEW All Out

– Orange Cassidy is officially in the mix for the World Title. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Cassidy and Pac will face off to determine Kenny Omega’s next challenger:

– Tonight’s show also saw the Young Bucks distract Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston after their win over Michael Nakazawa and Kenny Omega, allowing the Good Brothers, Omega, and Brandon Cutler to lay in the beatdown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, The Elite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading