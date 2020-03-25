Orange County, Home of WWE Performance Center, Hit With Stay at Home Mandate

The county that serves as the home for the WWE Performance Center has gone into “stay at home” mode for two weeks. As you can see in the below video from Orlando’s News 6, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that Orange County’s stay at home mandate begins Thursday night at 11 PM ET and last for two weeks. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that there have been at least 50 cases of coronavirus, with just one back on March 15.

The county is now being told to stay home except for essential business and fulfilling basic needs like getting food or groceries, going to the doctor, caring for pets and the like.

As reported, WWE will be done with their tapings for WrestleMania as of Thursday night. They have already taped Smackdown and 205 Live, NXT and Raw. WrestleMania will tape tomorrow and Thursday.