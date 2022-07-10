wrestling / News
Origin of Havok Showcased in New WOW – Women of Wrestling Video
July 10, 2022 | Posted by
– WOW Women of Wrestling showcased the origin story of the new WOW Superhero Havok, aka Jessicka Havok, for the promotion’s upcoming revival. You can check out that video below.
As previously reported, WOW is scheduled to hold a set of new TV tapings in Los Angeles from July 13-15.
