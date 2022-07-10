wrestling / News

Origin of Havok Showcased in New WOW – Women of Wrestling Video

July 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Havok Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/Twitter

– WOW Women of Wrestling showcased the origin story of the new WOW Superhero Havok, aka Jessicka Havok, for the promotion’s upcoming revival. You can check out that video below.

As previously reported, WOW is scheduled to hold a set of new TV tapings in Los Angeles from July 13-15.

