Original Bloodline Reunites on WWE Smackdown, Main Event Set For Survivor Series

It seemed uncertain at the start of the night, but the original Bloodline finally reunited on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. As previously noted, Roman Reigns initially rejected Sami Zayn’s offer at the start of the show. That led to Reigns coming out at the end and challenging Solo Sikoa to a one-on-one match for the right to be called Tribal Chief. Sikoa declined, as he said he was already the Tribal Chief. He did, however, challenge Reigns to a 5-on-5 Wargames match at Survivor Series.

Solo then said his fifth teammate would be Zayn, who came out on stage. The new Bloodline attacked Roman and Zayn got in the ring. Solo told him to hit Roman, but he hit Solo with a Helluva Kick instead. After fighting off the new Bloodline, the Usos got into the ring and the original Bloodline all posed together.

This sets the stage for the main event of Survivor Series, a Wargames match with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

