Original ECW Theme Composer Comments On Music Being Used For Tomorrow’s NXT

WWE NXT takes place tomorrow night in the 2330 Arena, and the composer of the original ECW theme commented on his music being used in the cold open. As noted, the cold open for next week’s episode uses the original “This Is Extreme!” song. Harry Slash, who composed the song, issued a statement to PWInsider about the music being used.

Slash said:

“I am once again honored to be a remembered and very happy to see the new WWE regime embrace ECW history to help the next generation. I had my issues with the old regime but I am always open to anything that advances ECW’s legacy. Hopefully fan reaction will let those steering the ship now realize that their fans would love to have my old ECW catalogue on streaming platforms the way they did with the WCW tunes.”

The episode is airing tomorrow on a special night due to the US election taking place today.