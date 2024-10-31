wrestling / News
Note on Original Plan For Bobby Lashley’s AEW Debut
October 31, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut last night on Dynamite, attacking Swerve Strickland. Fightful Select reports that Lashley’s debut was actually planned for earlier in the month at one point.
The original plan was for Lashley to debut and attack Strickland at AEW WrestleDream. However, with the show ending with Bryan Danielson being retired and attacked, the call was made to have another hometown favorite, Strickland, go unscathed.
Lashley has been signed to AEW since September.
More Trending Stories
- Some Independent Wrestlers Reportedly Already Under WWE ID-Related Contracts
- More Details on Vince McMahon’s New Entertainment Venture, Reactions Within WWE
- Ted DiBiase On Who His Dream Final Opponent Would Have Been
- Mick Foley Says He Will Stay Friends With Undertaker Despite Their Political Differences