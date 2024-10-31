Note on Original Plan For Bobby Lashley’s AEW Debut

As previously reported, Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut last night on Dynamite, attacking Swerve Strickland. Fightful Select reports that Lashley’s debut was actually planned for earlier in the month at one point.

The original plan was for Lashley to debut and attack Strickland at AEW WrestleDream. However, with the show ending with Bryan Danielson being retired and attacked, the call was made to have another hometown favorite, Strickland, go unscathed.

Lashley has been signed to AEW since September.