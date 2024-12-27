wrestling / News
Details on Original Plan For Juice Robinson in AEW Continental Classic
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
Juice Robinson was originally part of this year’s AEW Continental Classic, but was forced to withdraw after a broken fibula. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on what the plans for Juice were in the tournament prior to his injury.
Every match finish in the tournament was planned in mid-November, to have everything necessary to get to the last two shows. Robinson was originally going to use the brass knuckles on Claudio Castagnoli to eliminate him. This would have added more heat to the Bang Bang Gang vs. Death Riders feud. Komander, who replaced Robinson in the tournament, was simply plugged into the finish. That’s why he used the weapon on Claudio on Wednesday’s Dynamite.
