Details On Original Plan For Rey Mysterio and Andrade At Wrestlemania

It was announced earlier this week that Samoa Joe will defend the United States title against Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania, which seemingly ends the feud that Mysterio had going with Andrade. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan for the event was a mask vs. hair match between Andrade and Mysterio.

It’s unknown why this idea was dropped other than perhaps WWE decided against Andrade losing his hair. Originally, the two were set to face each other on the Fastlane pre-show, but that match was eventually changed to a fatal 4-way for the US title and bumped up to the main show, which was a “last minute Vince decision.”