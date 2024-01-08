Details on Original Plan For Roman Reigns at This Year’s Royal Rumble

As previously reported, WWE announced a fatal 4-way for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against LA Knight, Randy Orton and AJ Styles. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, that was not the original plan for the event.

Meltzer noted that the match was originally just going to be Reigns and Orton one-on-one. However, there were some in WWE who didn’t think Reigns should beat Orton this early. The belief is that there is money in a future Reigns-Orton program and it’s too soon to do it. The addition of Knight and Styles gives Roman someone to beat while saving Orton for the future.