Original Plans For Enzo Amore’s Title Loss

– Enzo Amore was originally planned to regain his WWE Cruiserweight Championship quickly, and get a bodyguard according to a new report. Billi Bhatti reports that Amore’s loss of the Cruiserweight title to Kalisto was intended to get the “No title shots” stipulation for those cruiserweights that were involved in Neville’s attack on Enzo removed. He was scheduled to regain the title soon after.

The site reiterates previous reports that Kalisto’s title change on Raw last Monday was not supposed to take place then. it would have taken place later, perhaps at TLC. Neville would have eventually regained the championship from Enzo.

In addition, Enzo was reportedly supposed to eventually get a bodyguard to serve as the Diesel to his Shawn Michaels, to protect him from the 205 Live roster. Impact Wrestling alumnus Gunner and Performance Center recruit Babatunde Aiyegbushi were the front-runners for this role.

There’s no word on how these plans may or may not have changed with the reports that Neville quit the company.