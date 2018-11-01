Quantcast

 

WWE News: Original Plans For The Mae Young Classic Finals Revealed, Total Divas Highlights, New Video of Last Night’s NXT Brawl

November 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mae Young Classic - Jessika Carr WWE Network

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, when the Mae Young Classic was put together, the original booking plan was for Tegan Nox to beat Toni Storm in the finals. This was changed when Nox blew out her knee in her match with Rhea Ripley.

– WWE posted a video featuring additional angles of the closing NXT brawl between The Undisputed ERA against The War Raiders, Ricochet, and Pete Dunne.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Total Divas…


