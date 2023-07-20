Note on Original Plans For World Title Match at ROH Death Before Dishonor

As previously reported, the World title match at ROH Death Before Dishonor is set with Claudio Castagnoli defending against PAC. However, that wasn’t the original plan. Not even Mark Briscoe, who had been announced prior to injury, was the original plan. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Eddie Kingston was the original choice to face Claudio.

However, Kingston wanted to go to Japan to participate in the G1, and CEO Tony Khan did not want to stand in his way. Kingston previously lost to Claudio at Supercard of Honor.