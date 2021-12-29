Original ROH World Title To Be Defended At TERMINUS Debut Show

TERMINUS has announced that Jonathan Gresham will defend the original ROH World title against Josh Alexander at their debut event. It will be contested under pure rules. Gresham won the belt at ROH Final Battle earlier this month. The first TERMINUS event happens on January 16 at the Kroc Center in Atlanta. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Original ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Baron Black

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

* Liiza Haal vs. Janai Kai

* Alex Coughlin vs. Moose

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

* JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest