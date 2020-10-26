wrestling / News
Original Wrestlemania Plans For Randy Orton Reportedly Haven’t Changed (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this year that the plan for Randy Orton was to have him defend the WWE title against Edge in an I Quit match at Wrestlemania 37. The two had two matches earlier this year before Edge suffered a tricep tear that forced him out of action.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, that plan has not been changed. Once Edge is healthy enough to return, the company will begin building to Orton defending his title against him at Mania.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross On Never Buying Into Rikishi As Person Who Ran Over Steve Austin, Triple H Coming Into His Own In 2000
- Update on Why Kylie Rae Missed Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
- Lance Storm Says Mercedes Martinez Must Feel She Dodged A Bullet After Being Removed From Retribution