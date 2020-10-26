Original Wrestlemania Plans For Randy Orton Reportedly Haven’t Changed (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was reported earlier this year that the plan for Randy Orton was to have him defend the WWE title against Edge in an I Quit match at Wrestlemania 37. The two had two matches earlier this year before Edge suffered a tricep tear that forced him out of action.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, that plan has not been changed. Once Edge is healthy enough to return, the company will begin building to Orton defending his title against him at Mania.