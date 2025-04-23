Orlando Approved For $18 Million Grant To Bid On WrestleMania 2031, More UFC & WWE Events

The city of Orlando has had an $18 million grant approved in order to big on UFC and WWE events including WrestleMania in 2031. The Sports Business Journal reports that Orange County Commissioners approved the grant related to their $29.46 million bid to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2027 as well as the WWE and UFC events.

The bid includes $18 million for the WWE and UFC events and $11 million in a bid to be the temporary home of the Jaguars while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations. Orlando Sports Commission President & CEO Jason Siegel said that events sought “may include about 10 to 12 shows at both the Kia Center and Camping World Stadium.”

It was reported in March that Orlando was looking to host:

* Either Survivor Series in November or Saturday Night’s Main Event in December in 2026.

* A UFC PPV In August or September in 2027.

* The Royal Rumble in 2028.

* WrestleMania in 2031.