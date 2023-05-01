Orlando Reportedly Making Bid For 2024 Royal Rumble

Orlando is looking to land the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, according to a new report. According to WESH in Orlando, the city’s Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee is set to request $850,000 for the Greater Orlando Sports Commission in order to bid on the 2024 iteration of the WWE PPV, with the bid set to be made on Tuesday.

The bid is to bring the January show to Camping World Stadium, where it would be held on January 27th, 2024. According to Orange County leaders, attendance for the show is estimated at almost 54,000 people and the event could have an economic impact of $28 million. The funds will be returned if the bid is not awarded.

The 2023 Royal Rumble took place the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.