Orlando Sports Commission Reportedly Requests Grant To Bid On UFC & WWE Events Through 2031

The Orlando Sports Commission has requested $18 million to bid on a number of UFC and WWE events over the next several years. According to the Orlando Business Journal, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission has asked for an $18 million grant from the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee. That grant from in tourist development tax funds would be used to bid on four events.

The company is seeking to bid on the following:

* Either Survivor Series in November or Saturday Night’s Main Event in December in 2026.

* A UFC PPV In August or September in 2027.

* The Royal Rumble in 2028.

* WrestleMania in 2031.

Commission CEO and president Jason Siegel said in the report that the request is the result of almost two years of conversations.

Camping World Stadium, which is the proposed venue for WrestleMania 2031 as well as the Royal Rumble, hosted WrestleMania XXIV and WrestleMania 33.