Oro Mensah Attacks Ethan Page After WWE NXT Ends (Video)
A new report has details on what went down following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE posted video of Oro Mensah coming out and attacking Ethan Page after the cameras went off, and security separated the two.
Page and Trick Williams ended NXT in the ring with Ava, where Page signed his WWE NXT contract that included an NXT Championship match at NXT Battleground this weekend.
EXCLUSIVE: Meta-Four’s @OroMensah_wwe looks for payback as he attacks @OfficialEGO after NXT goes off the air. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6MIYd23asT
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2024
