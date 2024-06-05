wrestling / News

Oro Mensah Attacks Ethan Page After WWE NXT Ends (Video)

June 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Oro Mensah 6-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

A new report has details on what went down following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE posted video of Oro Mensah coming out and attacking Ethan Page after the cameras went off, and security separated the two.

Page and Trick Williams ended NXT in the ring with Ava, where Page signed his WWE NXT contract that included an NXT Championship match at NXT Battleground this weekend.

