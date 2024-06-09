wrestling / News
Oro Mensah Attacks Ethan Page Ahead of NXT Battleground
June 9, 2024 | Posted by
Oro Mensah got some revenge on Ethan Page, attacking him before tonight’s NXT Battleground. Page is set to face Trick Willliams for the NXT Championship at tonight’s show, and the WWE NXT Twitter account showed footage of Mensah attacking the challenger at a Las Vegas hotel today.
Page previously revealed that he was the person behind the attacks on Noam Dar and Mensah before he made his debut, clearing the Meta-Four away so he could challenge Williams.
Battleground airs tonight live on Peacock and WWE Network, and we’ll have live coverage of the show.
🚨 🚨 🚨
Upon arriving to the hotel yesterday afternoon, @OfficialEGO was once again attacked by Meta-Four's @OroMensah_wwe…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5apjRz7nwi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 9, 2024
