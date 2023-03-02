Oro Mensah vs. Eddy Thorpe Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Oro Mensah will face Eddy Thorpe in the maine vent. Here’s the full lineup and preview for tomorrow’s show:

* Oro Mensah vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley

* Dante Chen vs. Luca Crucifino

NXT Level Up preview: Mensah and Thorpe primed for incredible battle

An incredible episode of NXT Level Up will feature Oro Mensah and Eddy Thorpe clashing in a spirited main event, Lyra Valkyria locking horns with Tatum Paxley, and Dante Chen battling Luca Crucifino.

Mensah has recently become embroiled in a bizarre rivalry with SCRYPTS and was defeated by the mysterious Superstar in their first one-on-one meeting on NXT Level Up, but the highflying competitor has enjoyed success on WWE’s newest brand as well as NXT 2.0 and now looks to bounce back against Thorpe.

After defeating Dante Chen in his debut match, Thorpe hopes to improve to 2-0 at the expense of the athletic Mensah.

Not including a Battle Royal, Valkyria is still undefeated since coming to NXT 2.0, beating Superstars such as Valentina Feroz and Lash Legend, though this will be her first foray to NXT Level Up.

She’ll be opposed by Diamond Mine’s Paxley, a no-nonsense competitor who teamed with Ivy Nile to defeat Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend in her last NXT Level Up match.

Now known as “The Gatekeeper of NXT,” Chen has relished the chance to take on newcomers, and he’ll get another opportunity against the debuting Crucifino, who has trained to be a lawyer and vows to bring that same confidence to the squared circle.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!