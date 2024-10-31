– WWE.com confirmed a two-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up, including Oro Mensah vs. Niko Vance. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Oro Mensah vs. Niko Vance

* Carlee Bright vs. Lainey Reid

Mensah and Vance set for thrilling clash on NXT Level Up

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Oro Mensah battling Niko Vance, as well as Carlee Bright taking on Lainey Reid.

Primed to compete in his third WWE match, Vance has impressed early in his career, coming up just short against Luca Crusifino before teaming with Harlem Lewis in a narrow loss to Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

Mensah, who is hoping to see a championship victory for his Meta-Four teammates Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson at WWE Crown Jewel, hopes to kick off the weekend with a win for the eccentric quartet.

Reid used some underhanded tactics to steal a win against Layla Diggs in her most recent match, and she’ll seek her second consecutive victory when she collides with Bright, an energetic rookie.

Bright has gone toe to toe with the likes of Wren Sinclair, Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley, though she’s still looking for a signature victory.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!