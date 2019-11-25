Ortiz and Santana Attack Brandon Cutler In Latest Being the Elite

A new episode of ‘Being The Elite’ is available online, which features some advancement of the feud between the Young Bucks and Ortiz and Santana. You can find a recap below:

– Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa hang out and play video games, before Nakazawa tries to have a serious talk with him. Omega wants to get revenge on Jon Moxley, but Nakazawa says that’s not the answer. He then suggests that Omega should become a fighting champion and defend the AAA Mega title in AEW. Omega acts like it was his own idea.

– Nick Jackson is traveling with Brandon Cutler because Matt Jackson is at home. He talks about his match with Rey Fenix.

– Joey Janela gets his hair done, says he likes it and gets questioned by Frankie Kazarian.

– Nick Jackson makes Christopher Daniels stand in for his brother. Daniels puts on the shirt that Nick wants, but complains that he’s not getting royalties. Nick does more magic tricks to give him $100.

– Jimmy Havoc talks with Arthur and Trevor about using a staple gun on Dynamite. He staples Trevor and gives Arthur a paper cut on his hand.

– Nick talks with Justin Roberts, who can still only talk like a ring announcer. It cuts to Matt at home with his kids, watching Nick vs. Fenix.

– Adam Page meets up with Private Party and wants them to hype him up. Page calls his status with the Elite ‘complicated.’ He then takes their alcohol.

– Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy ride a tricycle, before Luchasaurus reminds them to be safe.

– Brandon Cutler is backstage with Peter Avalon and Leva Bates. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara come in and attack Avalon and Cutler, making Bates leave. Cutler is powerbombed through a table. Guevara promises that next week’s episode will be “Being the Inner Circle.”