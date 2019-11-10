Ortiz and Santana Defeat The Young Bucks At Full Gear, Rock N Roll Express Attack (Pics, Video)

Ortiz and Santana, known as Proud and Powerful, defeated The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear, after hitting the Street Sweeper on Nick Jackson. After the match, Sammy Guevara joined the team to attack the Bucks before the Rock N’ Roll Express came in for the save. Ricky Morton then hit a Canadian Destroyer on Santana then a suicide dive on Guevara. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage here.