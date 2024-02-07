wrestling / News
Ortiz Discusses His Close Friendship With Eddie Kingston
February 7, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent chat with Isiah Kassidy on his YouTube channel, AEW’s Ortiz discussed his friendship with AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“We both have the same mentor, Homicide, shout out D. We’re all from New York obviously, but Eddie was already…18 years in at this point, established all over the indies. When we got cooler with D, I remember one of the first times we were on the same shows as Eddie. D had messaged Eddie and was like, ‘Yo, look out for them, they’re my boys.’ Just alone on that, just us getting the okay from D, the big boss, we were already kind of destined to be tight.”
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’
- Maven Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Smackdown! Shut Your Mouth Game
- Matt Hardy Recalls Past Issues With Locker Room Culture in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised John Laurinaitis Claimed to be a Victim in Vince McMahon Lawsuit