Ortiz Discusses His Close Friendship With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent chat with Isiah Kassidy on his YouTube channel, AEW’s Ortiz discussed his friendship with AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“We both have the same mentor, Homicide, shout out D. We’re all from New York obviously, but Eddie was already…18 years in at this point, established all over the indies. When we got cooler with D, I remember one of the first times we were on the same shows as Eddie. D had messaged Eddie and was like, ‘Yo, look out for them, they’re my boys.’ Just alone on that, just us getting the okay from D, the big boss, we were already kind of destined to be tight.”