– In a recent video released on Instagram, AEW wrestler Ortiz sits down with Renee Paquette. Ortiz reveals that he’s nearly ready to return to the ring, and he’s been recovering from a torn pec injury that put him on the shelf for almost eight months.

Ortiz notes in the video, “We’re right there. The finish is right there. Hopefully, sooner rather than later, but I’m right there. I’m right at the finish line.” The wrestler has been with AEW since signing with the company in the summer of 2019. His former tag team partner, Mike Santana, departed from AEW earlier this year.

The caption reads, “A routine clothesline put @Ortiz_Powerful out of action for the last 8 months, but now he’s ready to RETURN. @ReneePaquette sits down with Ortiz to assess his future!” You can view that clip below: