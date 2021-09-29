Ortiz Says Marko Stunt Is AEW’s Spike Dudley, Wants to See Him Wrestle More

Ortiz is a big fan of Marko Stunt and would like to see him get more chances to wrestle in AEW. The Inner Circle member did a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest alongside Santana and discussed wanting to see Stunt do more in the ring. You can see the video below, plus some highlights courtesy of Fightful:

On wanting Stunt to get more chances to wrestle: “He gets featured, but they don’t let him wrestle nearly enough. If you’ve seen his Indie stuff, Marko, there is potential there for him to have amazing matches.”

On Stunt’s talents not being properly utilized in AEW: “Personally, if you kind of see what he can do more and put him in those situations where he can really flourish, I feel like it’s been very minimal in AEW and booked the right way, it would be great. He has a lot of fire and can do a lot of cool stuff. He’s a wild man. He takes bumps off the apron. He’s like our Spike Dudley. He’s entertaining to watch and when Spike got any kind of offense, the fans were behind him.”