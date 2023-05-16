Ortiz Hopes To Take Advantage of AEW’s Working Relationships, Work With Other Promotions

AEW has working relationships with several other promotions, and Ortiz is hoping to take advantage of that. Ortiz spoke with WhatCulture and during the interview he discussed his hopes to work with NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, AAA and more.

“I personally want to take advantage of all these working relationships we have, with New Japan, with NOAH, with DDT, stuff like that,” Ortiz said (per Fightful). “Going back to Mexico, doing some AAA stuff. So, I like playing both ends. I’m a very even person, so I can do both, but there will be moments where I have a fire lit underneath my ass and I wanna do something more. Finding that spot and finding that balance, people have to navigate it, not just in wrestling but life.”