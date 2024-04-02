wrestling / News
Ortiz Undergoes Surgery For Torn Pec
April 2, 2024 | Posted by
Ortiz has undergone successful surgery to fix his torn pectoral muscle. As previously noted, the AEW star revealed yesterday that he had suffered the injury and would be undergoing surgery. He posted to Instagram today to confirm that he had the surgery, writing:
“Pec surgery was a success!! Queue up Rocky training montage!”
Oh behalf of 411, our best wishes to Ortiz for a quick and full recovery.
