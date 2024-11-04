wrestling / News
Ortiz Gives Brief Update About his AEW Status After Recovering From Injury
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
Back in April, Ortiz had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle he suffered on the January 20th episode of AEW Collision. At the time, it was suggested that recovery time would be around four months. In an appearance on Isiah Kassidy’s vlog, Ortiz gave a brief update on his health.
He said: “I’m not quite back yet, but I’m right there. I’m stronger, faster, but less flexible.”
