Ortiz Wants To Do an Excursion To Japan & Mexico To Train

Ortiz is looking to expand his horizons and train in Japan & Mexico in 2024. The AEW star appeared in Isiah Kassidy’s new YouTube video and listed an excursion as one of his 2024 goals.

“Goals going forward, I want to do an excursion in Japan and Mexico,” Ortiz said (per Fightful). “Just to go train. I just want to go for a month two and just go train with different people.”

He contiued, “I’ve always prided myself on being able to wrestle every style. I kind of want to go back to basics this year because I feel like I’m still trying to find my new voice in professional wrestling. I want to learn Spanish fluently. I want to learn how to at least have basic conversations in Japanese.”

Ortiz most recently competed on the January 20th episode of AEW Collision, losing a tag team match alongside Eddie Kingston to the Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson & Claudi Castagnoli.