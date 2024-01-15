Ortiz Says WWE Was Interested In Him & Santana Before They Went To AEW

Ortiz says that he and Santana had the option of going to WWE before they ultimately decided on AEW. The AEW star recently appeared on the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast and during the conversation, he noted that WWE was among the companies interested in them when they left Impact Wrestling.

“Impact definitely wanted to keep us,” Ortiz said (per Wrestling Inc). “WWE was an option at that time. It really went back and forth with us and it made our decision really hard. They made it very appealing and we would’ve gone over for NXT. They were making it really appealing and hard for us to actually choose AEW.”

He added, “Ultimately, we went with AEW just because the schedule was a huge factor being that we would be at home more with our families. We’d be able to raise our children and have more of a hand in that. We were thinking best case scenario. Lets say we’d bust our ass and take off and make it to the main roster in WWE. We’d probably never be home.”

Ortiz and Santana worked as a tag team in AEW until, after Santana returned from injury, they split following AEW All In last September.