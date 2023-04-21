wrestling / News
Oscar De La Hoya Would Have Liked to Have Appeared In WWE
Oscar De La Hoya never stepped into a WWE ring, but he says he would have done it if he got a chance. The boxing great spoke with Bally Sports for a new interview and was asked if he ever wanted to appear in WWE; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On if he would have been up for a WWE match: “It was never put in front of me but I would’ve done it. Why not? Knock out Stone Cold Steve Austin? That would’ve been fun.”
On being a big fan of pro wrestling: “I’m a huge fan of any combat sport. Yeah, anything combat, I’m all for it. It’s in my blood… I respect every athlete [that] steps in whether it’s an octagon or a squared circle.”
Oscar De La Hoya tells @BallySports he'd would have loved to have gotten in the ring with STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN & KNOCKED HIM OUT!
More from @OscarDeLaHoya on not just @steveaustinBSR but also some of his favorite boxers and wrestlers here: https://t.co/OWX2Ok76If pic.twitter.com/uYK7FmwA4w
— 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 20, 2023
