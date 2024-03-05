O’Shay Edwards Reflects On His Run in ROH, Learning From People There

O’Shay Edwards worked in ROH throughout the company’s pandemic era, and he recently looked back at his experience there. Edwards spoke with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his experience in the locker room: “Those locker rooms man, to me, that was the pinnacle of like, at the time, I made it. Like wow, I’m in this room with guys I was watching on TV, reading about, doing film study on these people and now I’m in the room with them and I’m not so much the, oh this is O’Shay, he’s the new guy or he’s the ring boy or young boy. No, he’s our co-worker, he’s our peer. To get that level of trust with those guys, to get that level of exposure with those guys. Shane Taylor and everybody else was great, believe it or not, I told people that I learned more backstage than I did actually in the ring. I would listen to Jay Lethal and Hero call matches, ‘Please keep talking.’ Gresham would call matches, don’t stop him.”

On learning the production side: “Getting a chance to actually sit in the production truck, sit in gorilla and just listen and absorb it — I take that wherever I go because for me, learning in front of the camera is one thing. That’s great, but I want to know what’s going on in the back on the camera because I wanted to know what could I do to make this guy’s job easier, you know? If I can make the camera guy’s job easier, if I can make the sound guy’s job easier, if I could make the producer’s job easier, they’re gonna want to keep working with me. That’s ultimately what happened, where I can come out and I can do my entrance and we had a rapport when I need to slow down, speed up, stop here, let the lower third happen. I’m getting such an on the job experience learning about TV and production. I wouldn’t give that time up for anything. It was a short time, it was like two years all together, but I wouldn’t give that up for nothing.”