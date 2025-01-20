O’Shea Jackson Jr. On Changes He’d Like to See AEW Make, Enjoys Ricochet & Toni Storm’s Work

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is a big fan of pro wrestling, and the actor recently weighed in on what he’d like to see AEW tweak in its storylines. Jackson was a guest on the Ariel Helwani Show and weighed in on the state of the company. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On what he’d like to see AEW tweak: “I feel that there’s just been a couple of things that I wish would have hit better. They got to stop making Jon Moxley and his crew run away from everybody. Like, we have to stop that. They should … they are supposed to be the evil empire and I feel like there’s too many clips of them running away. I’m not going to say it’s a simple fix ’cause there’s — I’m sure there’s a whole bunch of things that go into it that I know nothing about, so I’m not going to sit here and act like I’m the guy with the answers.”

On Ricochet and Toni Storm’s current arcs: “I actually like the direction they’re going with Ricochet, him being this psychopath. That’s pretty cool but most people that, like, find that spot, like Toni Storm and everything that she did when she found that character, she really took off. I’m excited to see what he does, I always love what Swerve does over there.”