O’Shea Jackson Jr. Explains Why He Thinks Fans Booed Hulk Hogan At WWE Raw On Netflix

Speaking on Sway’s Universe (per Fightful), O’Shea Jackson Jr. discussed the backlash that Hulk Hogan received while making an appearance at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere.

Jackson stated that he was one of the many fans in attendance who booed Hogan, which is due to his past racist comments from a leaked sex tape.

“I was one of them. I’ll show you the video. Me, Eric Andre, and Wale was giving it to him [laughs]. Absolutely. [Asked why he booed] The n***a-hating. [Laughs]. The racism. It’s just hard to forget how detailed that rant was, and if you look up his rant, it’s very detailed. I get a lot of people online who are like, ‘Oh, he would mad if he found out about that whole generation.’ Yeah, well, when I find out, I’ll be mad. But right now, yeah bro, bringing him out here, what’d you think was gonna happen in LA? We heard the music, and it was like, ‘Ah, oh. Oh, no, no, no. Hold on.’ They let him have it. That’s a pivotal moment in wrestling history, and I’m glad I was there and I was able to show off the logo for ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,” Jackson said.