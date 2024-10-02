– Cumulus Media and The Rich Eisen Podcast Network today announced that O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Straight Outta Compton) will be hosting a weekly wrestling podcast, No-Contest Wrestling, opposite The Rich Eisen Show’s TJ Jefferson. The first episode of the podcast drops today featuring WWE Superstar CM Punk. You can see the full announcement on the new weekly show below:

RICH EISEN PODCAST NETWORK EXPANDS PROGRAMMING WITH TWO NEW SHOWS FOR THE CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK

No-Contest Wrestling Launches October 2 with Hosts O’Shea Jackson, Jr. And TJ Jefferson

The Jim Jackson Show Launches October 3

NEW YORK, NY – October 2, 2023 – Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced two new podcasts from the Rich Eisen Podcast Network, the fourth and fifth shows in Marconi-winning and Emmy-nominated host Rich Eisen’s expanding network of sports programs for the Cumulus Podcast Network.

Eisen is tag-teaming with actor O’Shea Jackson, Jr. to bring the new weekly original podcast, No-Contest Wrestling, to the Rich Eisen Podcast Network. Together with co-host TJ Jefferson, No-Contest Wrestling’s first episode drops Wednesday, October 2 and features WWE Superstar, CM Punk. With new shows airing weekly, No-Contest Wrestling combines Jackson’s and Jefferson’s unique takes on sports entertainment by interviewing the biggest stars, going behind the scenes with untold stories from the world of wrestling while covering the past, present, and future of WWE, AEW, and independent promotions.

Jackson is best known known for his starring roles in “Straight Outta Compton,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Den of Thieves,” and “Cocaine Bear.” Jefferson can be seen daily on The Rich Eisen Show, where he doubles as an on-air producer and talent for the Emmy-nominated sports and entertainment talk show.

The Rich Eisen Podcast Network will also debut The Jim Jackson Show, an all-new weekly podcast hosted by two-time All-American and 14-year NBA veteran Jim Jackson, dropping Thursday, October 3 with guest Charles Barkley. The Jim Jackson Show will cover the sport he loves from the college game to the highest levels of the Association, sitting down with superstar guests and sharing his experience in finance, business, lifestyle, travel, and more. As a studio and game analyst for FOX Sports, Turner Sports, NBA TV, and Westwood One, Jackson has on-court perspective and access to the game’s biggest names.

“I’ve been in a constant search for new, fresh, thought-provoking, and entertaining voices to add to our growing podcast business, and I’m thrilled to add both O’Shea Jackson, Jr. and Jim Jackson to the roster,” said Rich Eisen, owner and CEO of Rich Eisen Productions. “We’ve doubled our number of podcasts. And Jacksons.”

No-Contest Wresting and The Jim Jackson Show are available on most major podcast platforms. The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes all existing and forthcoming podcasts from the Rich Eisen Podcast network.

The Rich Eisen Podcast network also includes the flagship podcast, The Rich Eisen Show, which blends sports, pop culture, humor, and interviews, discussing topical issues not commonly addressed by sportscasters; Overreaction Monday, which expands the most popular segment of the flagship podcast into its own weekly podcast with Eisen and co-host Chris Brockman reflecting on the biggest fan- and hysterical media-driven overreactions from the previous weekend’s professional and college football games; and What The Football with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask, a unique blend of witty banter, offbeat conversations, and expert sports commentary hosted by Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Suzy Shuster alongside the first female CEO in the NFL, Amy Trask.

Eisen also hosts the pregame and halftime shows for Westwood One’s syndicated Monday Night Football coverage and anchors “The Rich Eisen Show,” also syndicated by Westwood One for national radio.