O’Shea Jackson Jr. Weighs In On Potentially Working For WWE

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is a vocal fan of wrestling, and he recently weighed in on potentially working for WWE as a writer or otherwise. The actor, who has his own wrestling podcast in the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast that he co-hosts with TJ Jefferson, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and during the conversation he was asked about the notion of writing for WWE. Jackson noted that he went to USC for screenwriting and is passionate about storytelling; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On potentially working as a writer in wrestling: “I feel like everybody, as wrestling fans, we all fantasy book… It would definitely not be out of my wheelhouse.”

On potentially appearing on-screen as a manager: I’ll do, bro, anything they trying to do. Just, you know, I’m a phone call away.”