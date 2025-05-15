wrestling / News
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Set To Appear on Tonight’s TNA Impact
TNA Wrestling has announced a new segment for tonight’s Impact on AXS TV, featuring O’Shea Jackson Jr. Jackson will be the guest for a First Cla$$ Penthouse segment with AJ Francis and KC Navarro. Here’s the updated lineup:
* #1 Contenders Match for International Championship: Matt Cardona vs. Elijah vs. Ace Austin vs. Mance Warner
* Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy
* Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford vs. Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons
* Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside
* The Rascalz vs. The Great Hands
* Indi Hartwell vs. TBD
* Frankie Kazarian will address Under Siege
* First Cla$$ Penthouse w/ O’Shea Jackson Jr.
